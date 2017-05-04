SCF’s new library: ‘It’s meant to be loud’

The State College of Florida’s new Library and Learning Center will continue to redefine the meaning of the word “library.”
No longer rows of dusty tomes, the modern college library often showcases technology, collaboration and everything 21st century. SCF Bradenton’s $19 million 63,000-square-foot facility, slated for completion in January 2018, will be no exception.
On Thursday, SCF President Carol Probstfeld and other school officials toured the partially constructed building on the campus at 5840 26th St. W. in Bradenton and spoke with reporters about some of the library’s cutting-edge features.
A 270-degree “immersible video wall” will allow students to literally surround themselves with their subject matter. A nursing student studying the human heart could stand in the video wall and watch a presentation on the heart up close while collaborating with other students in real time. The lobby will have an indoor amphitheater for presentations and conferences, and media production studios and recording rooms will allow students space to get creative.
“It’s meant to be loud,” Probstfeld said. “It’s not meant to be like the quiet library anymore.”
The library is being funded with $17.68 million in state funding and an additional $1 million in funds raised by SCF. Probstfeld said most of the fundraising has been completed, but they are still waiting on a few final major donations.
In spite of the bevy of 21st-century high-tech features, officials also are excited about a very 20th-century room in the works.
A technology-free room, dubbed the Big Thinking Hub, will give students a spot where they can read, write papers and be free from the internet. There will be no outlets to charge devices and Probstfeld said they hope to make it so wireless internet cannot be accessed from the tech-free zone.
“It’s a place where you can cleanse your mind from the constant impact of technology on life,” Probstfeld said.
The new facility will house the college’s 49,000 volumes and roughly 11,000 resource materials, and there are no plans to reduce the number of books.
Chris Wellman, SCF’s director of facilities management and public safety, said the new building will be the SCF system’s largest building, including at the Lakewood Ranch and Venice campuses. School officials are still debating what to do with the old library, which was built in the 1970s.
Probstfeld said it could be a good spot to house manufacturing equipment for the Manufacturing Opportunities for Skills Advancement and Innovation Collaboration program, a new program funded by mining company Mosaic.
