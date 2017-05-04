Take Stock executive director Diana Dill to resign

Diana Dill, the executive director of Take Stock In Children of Manatee County, resigned from her position effective May 19, according to a press release from Take Stock’s board chairman Michael Corley.
Dill has been with the organization for 11 years. The press release did not say the reason for Dill’s departure, but it said she would be furthering her professional career and remaining in the area.
“Diana has been a passionate driver of Take Stock Manatee for the past 11 years, and her impact to the organization and to our community cannot be overstated,” Corley said. “She has changed the lives of countless students and families by offering scholarships, mentors and hope. She has truly made a difference.”
The board has put together a transition team to find a new executive director.
Dill could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.
