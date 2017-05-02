USFSM officials welcome freshmen-to-be

University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee officials know that USF’s Tampa campus, with its 30,000 students, has slightly larger name recognition than the Sarasota school.
But they say word is getting out.
“We’re still one of those best-kept secrets,” said Andy Telatovich, USFSM’s director of admissions and financial aid. “But we are starting to see more awareness about what we offer.”
On Tuesday, school officials paid visits to four Manatee County high schools to congratulate the students who are in on the secret.
About 30 future USFSM freshmen from Manatee, Southeast, Bayshore and Palmetto high schools were welcomed by a delegation from the school. The students got their pictures taken in front of a USFSM backdrop, chatted with admissions and communications staff about their future at the school, and received hearty congratulations.
Those students will be part of USFSM’s largest freshmen class yet. As of Tuesday, 98 high school seniors had committed to the school. Applications were up 31 percent, admissions are up 51 percent, and commitments to attend are up 53 percent from last year. The vast majority of USFSM’s 1,800 undergraduate students are still transfers from State College of Florida, but the school is trying to boost its profile among local high school students.
This will be the school’s fifth freshmen class since USFSM expanded to be a four-year school in 2013.
Telatovich said a new pre-engineering program in which students take two years of classes at the Sarasota campus and two years at the Tampa campus has been a draw, with 38 students applying for the program.
Logyn Robinson, 18, a senior at Bayshore, and Dina Tax, 17, a senior at Southeast, will be two of the freshmen attending the small Sarasota school next fall.
Robinson completed a computer systems and information technology course at Manatee Technical Institute while also concentrating on his studies at Bayshore. He expects to graduate with a 3.8 grade-point average and wants to pursue information technology at USFSM. Eventually, he said, he wants to become a systems analyst or administrator.
“It’s just something that’s always interested me,” he said.
One of six children and sandwiched between two sets of twins, Tax said her family always knew she was different. As an 8-year-old, she would help her father sell Christian music CD’s at a flea market, and he would leave her alone in charge of the money box.
“I’ve always been the special one,” she said.
During Tax’s junior year of high school, her father was deported to Guatemala for illegally re-entering the United States. She said she failed three classes that year and began to not care whether she went to college.
But several factors, including being impressed by the smiling faces she saw when she visited the USFSM campus, changed her mind. She was accepted this spring and hopes to major in biology and become a pediatrician.
