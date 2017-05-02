LECOM names new dean of dental school

The Lake Erie College of Medicine’s (LECOM) School of Dental Medicine in Lakewood Ranch has named Mathew J. Bateman its new dean.
Bateman came to LECOM in 2006 as a faculty member, and he served as the interim dean at the school since last summer when former dean Anton Gotleib retired.
Silvia M. Ferretti, provost, senior vice president and dean of academic affairs for LECOM, said the school conducted a nationwide search to fill the position, but it soon became apparent that Bateman was the ideal candidate.
“His knowledge of the operations, academic structure and plans for the (School of Dental Medicine) make him ideally suited to serve as the school’s dean,” Feretti said in a press release from the college.
LECOM began in Lake Erie, Pennsylvania, in 1992 and has expanded with campuses in Bradenton and Greensburg, Pennsylvania. It is the country’s largest medical college, according to the school’s web page.
