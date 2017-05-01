Education

May 01, 2017 4:24 PM

School district official leaving for job in West Virginia

By Ryan McKinnon

rmckinnon@bradenton.com

Bradenton

Ryan Saxe, the executive director of curriculum and professional learning for the School District of Manatee County, has accepted a position as superintendent of Cabell County Schools in West Virginia.

Saxe, who previously worked as a teacher, assistant principal and principal in West Virginia, joined Manatee schools in 2014 as director of professional learning. He was promoted to his current role in 2015 when Cynthia Saunders was promoted to deputy superintendent.

Saxe could not be reached for comment.

Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes 0:54

Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes
Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended 1:01

Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended
Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old 1:53

Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos