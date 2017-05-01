School district official leaving for job in West Virginia

Ryan Saxe, the executive director of curriculum and professional learning for the School District of Manatee County, has accepted a position as superintendent of Cabell County Schools in West Virginia.
Saxe, who previously worked as a teacher, assistant principal and principal in West Virginia, joined Manatee schools in 2014 as director of professional learning. He was promoted to his current role in 2015 when Cynthia Saunders was promoted to deputy superintendent.
Saxe could not be reached for comment.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
