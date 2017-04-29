CSI meets biology class in State College program

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:06 Selah Freedom president talks about a first for Manatee County Pause 2:40 Aqua by the Bay could destroy last untouched shoreline, Cortez boat captain warns 0:39 Elizabeth Atkinson wins Palmetto's lone region 1:13 Aqua by the Bay goes before Manatee County Planning Commission 1:45 Mascara brushes are magic wands for rescued wildlife 1:23 Man orders sandwich, then robs store 1:04 Sore subject: Faith Hill booed for mentioning NFL Draft at St. Louis concert 2:16 Long-time Bradenton civic volunteer and businessman retiring 2:44 Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Students from Braden River High School participated in the State College of Florida's Biotechnology Outreach Program on Friday, learning how to use high-tech lab equipment to analyze DNA. Ryan McKinnon Bradenton Herald