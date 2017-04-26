District names new principal for Manatee Elementary

The School District of Manatee County announced several administrative moves within the district Wednesday afternoon, including a new principal for Manatee Elementary School.
Tami VanOverbeke, a former principal at Birch Lake Elementary in the White Bear Lake Area Schools system in Minnesota, has been hired to be the new Manatee Elementary principal. Deb Houston, the former principal at Manatee Elementary, has been named an assistant principal at Mills Elementary.
VanOverbeke’s hiring culminates a tumultuous year for the Title I elementary school where all students qualify as economically disadvantaged and 93 percent are minority.
Houston was removed from her position at the school in December for disciplinary reasons after the district’s Office of Professional Standards reported that she borrowed, damaged and did not repair an employee’s motorcycle. Kimberly Organek was moved from her position as director of the district’s elementary curriculum and professional learning team to be interim principal at the school after Houston’s removal.
After Houston was removed, several teachers spoke at school board meetings, claiming Houston’s removal was unjust.
District officials say VanOverbeke’s hiring is a move in the right direction.
“We are excited to add Dr. VanOverbeke’s experience and credentials to our outstanding team of school administrators,” said Cynthia Saunders, deputy superintendent of instructional services. “The additional moves being announced today are aimed at establishing the very strongest team of school administrators we can for the students and schools of Manatee County.”
VanOverbeke could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
In addition to the hiring of VenOverbeke, the district announced the following administrative moves:
▪ Danielle Delk, assistant principal at Manatee Elementary, will become an assistant principal at Blackburn Elementary.
▪ Samara Hemingway Primous, assistant principal at Palm View Elementary, will become an assistant principal at Manatee Elementary.
▪ Shelby Bench, assistant principal at Blackburn Elementary, will become an assistant principal at Witt Elementary.
▪ Yvette Benton, assistant principal at Witt Elementary, is retiring to join her husband in the ministry.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
Comments