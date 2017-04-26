New College donors celebrate generosity

The New College Foundation held its annual scholarship luncheon last week at the foundation’s offices on the New College campus.
Supporters of the school, including many Bradenton and Sarasota leaders, gathered to celebrate raising more than $750,000 to support academically gifted but financially needy students, and $60,000 to support students’ research projects at New College of Florida in Sarasota.
New College president Don O’Shea praised the donors for their support of the school and its students.
“We think of our students as academic athletes,” O’Shea said. “Your generosity helps us attract the best and brightest students in a highly competitive academic arena.”
More than 50 percent of New College students receive financial assistance, and 28 percent come from low-income families and receive Pell Grants, according to a press release about the event from the college.
Three students gave speeches at the April 20 luncheon, thanking the donors for their support and giving them a glimpse of their studies at New College.
Mackenna Jensen, a second-year student from Ohio, said she learned about the school after receiving a postcard about summer programs, and she knew it was the ideal place to pursue her marine biology studies.
“I remember crying, because it was just so perfect, a great program, small, right on the water, and plenty of opportunities for hands-on work,” she said.
Jensen has studied the biology of sharks and rays, learned anatomy, and got hands-on work by tagging sharks from the College’s research boat.
“I’ve had all these opportunities I don’t think I would have had anywhere else, and in just my first two years,” she said.
