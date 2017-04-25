Kindergarteners open their own restaurant

The Banana Leaf Restaurant offers one of the most unique dining experiences in Manatee County.
Where else can you hand your money over to a 5-year old manning the cash box, get waited on by kindergarteners — the boys wearing vests and ties, the girls wearing Caribbean-style floral blouses and head wraps — and enjoy a lunch of spring rolls, chicken panang curry and pork hum bao?
Although it was only open for 90 minutes, the Banana Leaf provided a glimpse into creative lessons taking place at Tara Elementary School. On Tuesday the school invited parents of kindergarten students and district leaders, including Superintendent Diana Greene, to a special lunch in the cafeteria, prepared and served by the kindergarten students.
As she stood in the adorable chaos of children balancing trays and (sort of) serving the food, kindergarten teacher and educator-of-the-year finalist Josephine Johnson said the project was more than just a diversion from regular lessons. It had become the lesson.
Johnson and exceptional student education teacher Loreena Durrance incorporated the project into every subject the children were studying. Math lessons focused on the economics of a restaurant. Writing skills focused on how to persuade people to come to the restaurant. Science lessons revolved around the vegetable garden the students were tending.
“For the children to have an authentic ‘being-there’ experience, they will learn how hard work is, how it is opening a restaurant, how to persuade people,” Johnson said. “These are all incorporated into our reading, writing, math, science and social studies. It's all one big thing that the kids learn throughout the year.”
Nathaniel, a kindergarten student at Tara wearing a white shirt and black tie, attentively tended to a table of parents during the event.
“I served the table and I asked them what they want, and they wanted two green teas and one water, and I asked them what they want for food, and I got them it, and they said I was doing a good job,” said Nathaniel, as he stood by the table. “Now I am just waiting here until they are done.”
The whole endeavor was made possible through a $1,000 grant from the Manatee Education Association. And proceeds from the lunch, which cost parents $6, went to the ABA Academy, a school in Sarasota for children with autism.
Tara principal Laura Campbell said the event had lessons beyond just developing academic skills.
“It's about working together as a team and teaching that almost every profession requires collaborative effort and kids working as a team to accomplish a goal,” Campbell said. “It’s been really exciting to watch them learn all about the process, to work together, and the outcome that can come of it.”
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
