James Patterson is donating money to school libraries. Here’s how to apply

James Patterson is giving away more money to get kids reading. And your school library could get some.
In the third installment of his School Library Campaign in partnership with Scholastic Reading Club, Patterson — author of books for middle grades and adults — is donating $1.75 million to school libraries around the country.
This time around, the plan focuses on teachers. Patterson will award $500 grants to 3,500 teachers in grades pre-K through 12 in U.S. schools to improve their classroom libraries. The funds can be used to buy new books, expand programming or even build more bookshelves, if that’s what’s needed.
“Many kids rely solely on their classroom bookshelves for reading material, particularly in schools without a library,” Patterson said in a statement. “I’m excited to expand the reach of the program, and make a positive impact on teachers who are working with students all day, every day, in every school in the country.”
Patterson, who writes the Word of Mouse and Jacky Ha Ha series for kids as well as the Alex Cross series for adults, has donated $3.5 million to school libraries as part of this program so far.
Want to apply, teachers? Click here. Deadline for applications is July 31, 2017.
