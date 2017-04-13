In a vote that changes nothing, teachers reject board’s offer

Teachers in Manatee County rejected the school board’s proposed provisions for a 2016-17 school year contract in a vote that concluded Thursday. The rejection does not change the teachers’ situation, but it may send a message.
Union President Pat Barber declined to say the number of teachers who voted or the percentage of those in favor or against, but she said the offer in the board’s compilation documents “failed overwhelmingly.”
All teachers in the district were eligible to vote in the ratification vote, which began on Friday, April 7.
Despite their vote, under state law, the provisions agreed upon by the school board will still be imposed. The board developed the offer at a March 27 hearing, settling a months-long impasse between the district and the union. If the proposed agreement had included language beyond salary and benefits, a no-vote would have meant the terms of the deal would expire at the end of the fiscal year on June 30. But because the school board’s provisions did not include any specific terms, the contract is imposed effective as of March 27.
“People are concerned. They feel like they can’t get ahead,” Barber said. “That causes them to have to question whether they are working in the right place or not.”
Under the board’s imposed contract, teachers will receive a four-step pay scale increase for highly effective teachers, a three-step pay scale increase for effective teachers, a $300 bonus, and longevity pay supplements for teachers hitting 16 and 25 years.
But the imposed contract does not make the pay step increases retroactive to the beginning of the fiscal year, meaning the annual raises equate to $212 for highly effective teachers and $159 for effective teachers, according to district Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Roberts.
The proposal also did not change health insurance premiums, which for teachers with their family or their spouse on the plan could increase by up to about $300 per month.
Ralph McElhiney, who has taught at Moody Elementary School for 39 years, described the situation as “dismal.”
“We’re going to lose quality teachers,” McElihiney said. “What’s keeping people in Manatee County? We don’t value you as a teacher and we’re not going to pay you what deserve.”
And Harllee Middle School teacher Holly Clouse said the “no” vote sent a message to district leaders.
“The no was a message that I felt really strongly. We got screwed. We didn’t get retro pay because of an antiquated software system?” Clouse said, referring to one of the statements made by district leaders that the payroll software system couldn’t handle calculating retroactive pay amounts.
Barber said the ‘no’ vote would set the tone as the district and union begin negotiations on the 2017-18 contract. At Tuesday night’s board meeting, board chairman Charlie Kennedy told district officials the board would like to see negotiations begin as soon as possible.
