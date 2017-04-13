GoFundMe page asks for help for ‘brave’ Manatee school board members. If you donate, the joke might be on you

Ever since the teachers union and the school district in Manatee County failed to negotiate a contract, teachers have protested outside school board offices, delivered emotional screeds at board meetings and staged “walk-ins,” trying to convince board members to raise teacher salaries and lower health care costs.
That didn’t work. Now, an anonymous jokester is trying a different approach.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the “brave men and women” on the School Board of Manatee County, with the stated goal of raising $100,000.
Nothing on the page suggests it is to be taken seriously or if the creator actually expects to generate donations.
“As you read this, another innocent school board member is being criticized, internet trolled, or forced to (sic) into accountability,” the page states. “The first step to creating positive change for these men and women is recognizing the cruel reality that threatens them.”
The jokester mocks the school board, imploring for donations to help board members “avoid the curse of fiscal responsibility, professional accountability and tax-payer opinion.” And the creator of the page promises that the funds will be put “in the competent hands of the Manatee County School Board.”
The page, much like both the district and the union in their debates, invokes “the children” as the linchpin to its plea.
“Won't you give?” the page implores. “Our children's educational future may just depend on it.”
As of Thursday afternoon, $5 had been raised toward the goal of reaching $100,000.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
Comments