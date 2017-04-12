Take stock in Children to offer summer camps

Take Stock in Children of Manatee announced Tuesday the formation of a new business entity that will offer camp programs for area children this summer.
Creativity Camp LLC is owned by Take Stock and will operate as a for-profit organization. Profits from the camps will help fund the scholarships and mentoring activities Take Stock provides.
“Creativity Camps extends our mission of helping prepare students for later life success by developing beliefs of courage, self-confidence, tenacity and creativity,” said Take Stock board chairman Michael Corley.
The camps will be taught by Manatee County teachers and will cover a range of topics including CSI-forensics, robotics, graphic novel creation, clay studio visual arts design, songwriter workshop, superhero training, mad scientist laboratory and a technology playground.
“These camps showcase the very best educational experience in elementary, middle or high school,” said Take Stock executive director Diana Dill. “Our programs will let students get their hands dirty, and we are also planning field trips to extend their learning into real-world situations.”
