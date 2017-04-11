Hospitality degree from USFSM now available online

Students interested in earning a masters degree in hospitality management through University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee’s College of Hospitality and Tourism Leadership will now be able to do so from the comfort of their own home.
Last week the school announced it was expanding the program to offer online and distance-learning classes in order to better accommodate students earning a degree while also working full time.
The online portion will have lessons and assessments available at all times, and students complete the distance-learning classes by logging on to a site for face-to-face discussions with instructors and classmates via web cam.
“This fills a niche for some people who like online instruction, being able to take classes at home during their free time, but also like the interaction with their professors and other students through distance-learning, which is important in graduate-level courses,” said Patrick Moreo, dean of the College of Hospitality and Tourism Leadership.
Currently, students in the program must attend lectures three nights a week, a schedule not conducive to many already working in the hospitality industry.
“The beauty of this system is that it allows for convenience through online lessons, but it also encourages students to engage with other students and professors live,” Moreo said. “Students can give PowerPoint presentations and they can collaborate with other students on projects, and all of this is happening live.”
