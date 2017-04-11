MTC sending two students to compete in international competition

Manatee Technical College is sending two of its own dental-assisting students to compete in an international competition in June.
Dental-assisting students Heather Thielen and Gabrielle Hook took home first place and third place, respectively, in the HOSA Future Health Professionals State Leadership Conference April 6 to 9 in Orlando. Their top finishes ensured them a spot in HOSA’s international competition, to be held in Lake Buena Vista in June.
HOSA, a career and technical student organization, holds competitions for students to showcase their skills in an array of trades. Manatee Technical College hosted the HOSA Future Health Professionals Regional Competitive Events Conference on Feb. 2.
MTC dental-assistant student Emily White finished fifth at the Orlando competition.
