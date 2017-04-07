Manatee sending its best to compete in Florida ‘Youth of the Year’ competition

A Bayshore High School senior will vie for the title of Florida Youth of the Year on Friday night at a Boys & Girls Club of America event in Orlando.
Nicklaus Charles-Crowl was selected as the Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County. The award is given annually to “an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle,” according to a press release from the club.
The winner of the Florida Youth of the Year title will receive a $5,000 scholarship and will advance to the national competition.
Nicklaus has been involved with the club since he was 6 years old. When he was 8, he was in a car accident that killed his mother and brother. He said surviving the accident has instilled him with a greater sense of meaning.
"My purpose in life is to bring light to the eyes of those who look up to me and to be an example to those that I come in contact with. I know that my life was spared for a reason,” he said. “I know that I am here to impact my family, friends, teammates and community in a positive way."
Next year Nicklaus will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee, where he will play football and run track.
