Bayshore’s least-likely to succeed are thriving through AVID

A growing contingent of students from Bayshore High School is defying statistical odds.
The school’s main office “data den” — a room filled with graphs and charts tracking Bayshore’s student achievements — reveals the anomaly. This contingent, made up of students who in most circumstances would never attend college, is graduating at a higher rate than the school on average, earning more in scholarships and attending college at a higher percentage.
These unlikely students all have one thing in common: They are participants in AVID, a national organization aimed at narrowing the achievement gap through an educational support program for students unlikely to graduate high school and attend college.
Bayshore has 174 students enrolled in the program this year and hopes to expand to 300 students next year, said AVID coordinator Angelia Gilley.
Principal David Underhill said the program targets students who have potential but statistically are not likely to attend college. Through a rigorous curriculum, students meet daily in an AVID elective class where they learn high school study skills, work in collaborative tutoring groups and get schooled in navigating the college application process.
And the program is working.
During AVID’s second year, all of its seniors graduated and were accepted to two or more colleges; each year since then, every AVID senior has graduated with acceptances from three or more colleges, and all enrolled in college. On March 8, Bayshore was recognized as an AVID Demonstration School, joining just five other schools in Florida to carry the distinction.
The honor means Bayshore fully embraces the tenants of the AVID philosophy. Teachers school-wide incorporate AVID strategies into their lesson planning, and 34 percent of the faculty has been trained in the program, even though only 11 percent of the student body is actively enrolled.
While the data den tells one side of that story, conversations with the students reveal how vital AVID is for a population almost guaranteed to a life of high-school-diploma-level wages without the intervention.
Gabriela Guardiola, 15, would be the first in her family to attend college, and her parents do not speak English. She said before she enrolled in AVID, she thought college was just something students signed up for.
“I didn’t know about the test process, or that to get into college you needed a GPA,” Guardiola said. “I thought to get into college you just have to look for a college you want and just pay for your classes. ... I didn’t know you had to be accepted.”
Karise Holbrook, Bayshore’s full-time AVID teacher, said Guardiola’s previous misconceptions about college are not rare.
“The ACTs and SATs — they don’t realize sometimes that those tests even exist,” Holbrook said. “They think sometimes they can get into any school that they want.”
On a recent afternoon, students gathered in Holbrook’s classroom to discuss the complexities of college application. But even though the conversation was academic, several students said AVID’s benefits went beyond just understanding the confusing process.
Monisa Huffman, 18, was one of several students who said AVID helped her turn her life around.
“My mom was coming home from prison, and I was having boy trouble, but coming into AVID I made a whole bunch of new friends,” Huffman said. “We are a family. I became more organized; I started focusing more on school. I stopped worrying about boys.”
Huffman, will attend University of Central Florida next year. Like most of the AVID students, she will be the first in her family to attend college, and she is determined to break through that barrier.
“I will be the first person in my family to go off to a university,” Huffman said, pausing for emphasis. “And I will complete my school experience.”
