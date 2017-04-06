Deadline to suggest name for new high school is drawing near

If you have an idea for the name of the new high school the School District of Manatee County is building north of the river near Parrish, you have until next week to get your suggestion in. Nominations will close April 12.
The school district began the name-solicitation process at a Town Hall information session at Buffalo Creek Middle School on March 9.
District spokesman Mike Barber said so far more than 230 names have been submitted.
Suggestions can emailed to communications@manateeschools.net, or delivered in person or mailed to: North County High School Name Nomination, School District of Manatee County, 215 Manatee Ave. W. Bradenton, Florida, 34205.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
