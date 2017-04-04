Just for Girls students learn what it takes to be a ‘Passionista’

The semicircle of sixth-graders at Just For Girls Academy got to hear from one of their own Tuesday morning.
“This room used to seem so huge when I was your age,” Stefanie Overturf told the group, as she looked around an all-purpose room at the Palmetto alternative middle school for girls who have struggled in traditional schools.
But Overturf, 33, an alumna of the Manatee County Girls Club, which opened Just For Girls Academy in 2012, was not there to reminisce about fun childhood times.
A passionista is someone who doesn’t allow unfair circumstances or hurdles to block her from her dreams and goals. Just For Girls guest speaker Stefanie Overturf
Overturf was there to share her story of growing up with drug and alcohol-addicted parents and a seemingly hopeless childhood, and how she grew up to become ... a passionista.
“A passionista is someone who doesn’t allow unfair circumstances or hurdles to block her from her dreams and goals,” Overturf told the girls. “Living as a passionista goes deeper than just having a career or going to work every day. Passionistas allow their dream to set their souls on fire, and they use this to fuel their daily living.”
Overturf endured a troubled childhood growing up in Palmetto with drug- and alcohol-addicted parents, and then oppressively religious grandparents. She lost her job during the 2008 economic downturn and began cleaning houses with her aunt.
Overturf now owns Overturf’s Floor and Fabric Care in Bradenton, which was named Small Business of the Year in 2015 by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, and her story was featured in “Passionistas: Tips, Tales and Tweetables from Women Chasing Their Dreams” by Erika De La Cruz.
She said she had sat where the girls in front of her had once sat.
“I have been where you’ve been. Sometimes you feel like nobody understands you, and you’re in this position ... and it’s like nobody really gets it,” Overturf said.
I felt like I wasn’t the only one who has experienced this. Bedanece Delgado, 12
She said her main message to the girls was to know they are not alone in their struggles, and her message seemed to resonate.
Kesha Benoit, 12, said while she has experienced her fair share of adversity, missing months of school at a time, when guest speakers like Overturf visit, she is reminded that life is not as hard as it could be.
And Bedanece Delgado, who has two brothers in jail and worries about her mother’s happiness, said Overturf’s message was reassuring for her.
“(After the talk) I felt like I wasn’t alone in this,” Bedanece said. “I felt like I wasn’t the only one who has experienced this.”
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
