Southeast choral students to perform in New York City

The Singing Seminoles are taking their act to Carnegie Hall.
After months of auditioning, Southeast High School’s choral group “Les Chanteurs" (French for “The Singers”) has been selected to participate in the National Youth Chorus. On April 21 the students leave for New York City to perform in Carnegie Hall with students from across the country.
The group will work under the direction of choral conductor and composer Anton Armstrong.
“This is a tremendous honor to have been selected to be a part of the National Youth Chorus at Carnegie Hall,” director Michelle Norman-Webb wrote in an email. “I had to send about six different recordings of the students singing a varied repertoire over several months.”
The group is raising funds to pay for the trip. Norman-Webb said anyone interested in helping contribute to the travel expenses should contact her at webbm@manateeschools.net.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
Comments