Suncoast Campaign setting the pace for literacy efforts nationwide

The Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading has been recognized as a leader in the nation for its efforts at literacy education in Manatee and Sarasota.
The national Campaign for Grade-Level Reading designated the Suncoast Campaign as a “pacesetter,” one of the highest honors given by the national organization, according to Ralph Smith, the managing director of the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading.
“We are very proud of the Suncoast Campaign and the numerous organizations and individuals behind the community for joining forces and working tirelessly to uplift children and families,” Smith said. “They remind us that we are seeing great progress and real results all across the country."
The Suncoast Campaign’s efforts to reach children in public housing, incorporate public health issues into its programs and work with parents were especially worthy of recognition, according to a press release from the organization.
Bronwyn Beightol, chief operating officer of United Way of Manatee County, said the award showed the value of community organizations working together.
“This Pacesetter award underscores the need for, and the success of, thoughtful community partnerships,” Beightol said. “A dedicated, collaborative focus on our children's education is essential to the Campaign’s success.”
The Community Foundation of Sarasota County, the Manatee Community Foundation, School District of Manatee County, School District of Sarasota County, The Patterson Foundation, United Way of Manatee County and the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee are the lead supporters of the Suncoast Campaign.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
Comments