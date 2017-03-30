Montessori students practice diplomacy on trip to NYC

Ten students from Center Montessori School's Middle School traveled to New York City earlier this month to participate in the Montessori Model United Nations Conference, according to a press release from the school.
The students were assigned to represent France, and former Center Montessori teacher Christa Doyle led them through the process of researching issues and developing resolutions.
Over the course of the conference they articulated and defended the French position on an array of issues, including international terrorism, nuclear disarmament, the prevention of an arms race in outer space, combating desertification in countries stricken by drought and protecting children’s rights.
On the final day of the trip students visited the United Nations General Assembly chambers where they voted on their proposed resolutions.
