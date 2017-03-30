Community Christian’s musicians, artists advance to national competition

2:09 Teachers rally outside school board hearing on impasse Pause

0:34 Braden River students love building robots. Watch their robots do their thing.

0:52 Bayshore cancer theory to get closer look

1:05 Video shows woman being thrown around by man trying to take her purse

0:54 Home Depot worker jumps on car to stop shoplifter

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

2:15 Florida Worldwide Citrus brings fruit flavors to globe

1:24 America's oldest female astronaut works after record-setting spacewalk