Community Christian’s musicians, artists advance to national competition

Five students, the band and two instrumental ensembles from Community Christian School will head to Greenville, S.C., next week to compete in the American Association of Christian Schools Bible, Academic and Fine Arts Competition at Bob Jones University.
Christiane Anton, Katelynn Moore, Lyndi Casto, Aubree Zern and Titus Moore will represent Community Christian, along with the school’s band, brass ensemble and woodwind ensemble.
Qualifying students placed first in a state-level competition earlier this month.
According to the competition’s website, roughly 2,000 high school students from 30 states come to Bob Jones to compete each spring.
