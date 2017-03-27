Teachers, supporters rally outside administration building ahead of impasse hearing

Manatee County School Board officials met at 5 p.m. Monday to end a five-month long impasse with the teacher’s union over contracts.
The Manatee Education Association says its employees are among the worst-paid in the state, but the school district argues that local salaries are competitive.
About an hour before the meeting, more than 100 teachers and supporters lined Manatee Avenue West and Sixth Avenue West, on either side of the Manatee County School Board administration building to rally in support of their cause.
Pat Barber, president of the Manatee Education Association, said union members wanted to make sure the public was aware of the hearing and that teachers deserve a fair contract.
Those who stood along the sidewalks waved signs and spoke of how many have seen their salaries decrease in their years of teaching.
After 38 years of teaching in Manatee County, now-retired teacher Margaret Newsome was one of them. She said her W-2 has shown her making less and less money each year since 2006.
“It’s time for this district to start taking us seriously. We need to be able to feed our own families,” Newsome said.
Though she says the proposal is not enough to make up for what is lost, Newsome said it’s a step in the right direction.
“Every teacher I know brings stuff in from home, we buy stuff for them but there reaches a point where you just want to feel appreciated, you want to feel valued,” said Teresa Herbst, a teacher at Manatee Technical College. “There’s nothing more important than the students but you can’t keep shortchanging teachers, it’s just wrong.”
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
