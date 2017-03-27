Manatee Charter and school district close to agreement

Manatee Charter School and the School Board of Manatee County are close to a deal that would allow the charter to continue operating in the district, according to lawyers from both sides.
School Board members were set to serve as arbitrators in a quasi-judicial hearing Monday morning that could have resulted in the district officially deciding to not renew the charter, but school district attorney Erin Jackson and charter attorney Shari L. McCartney filed a joint motion to continue the final hearing.
The school district’s concerns with Manatee Charter were laid out in a Feb. 9 letter from district general counsel Mitchell Teitelbaum. The letter notified the charter school that the district did not intend on renewing charter due to allegations of poor management and a disorderly environment at the school.
“The parties have reached a resolution in principle regarding the underlying issues .. .and are diligently working to fully memorialize a proposed resolution to the concerns set forth in the Feb. 9 letter,” the motion states.
The resolution would include a one-year extension of the charter school contract and a detailed school improvement plan, according to the joint motion.
Beyond that, lawyers declined to comment on details of the agreement.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
