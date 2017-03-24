.38 revolver on school bus leads to charges for Sarasota middle school students

Four teenaged boys at Booker Middle School in Sarasota have been charged after a gun was found on a Sarasota school bus, according to Sarasota Police.
The bus was at North Lockwood Ridge and Jolson Drive in Sarasota when a .38-caliber revolver was found, according to police, who say the gun was not loaded when it was discovered, and no students were injured.
Three of the boys face charges for armed burglary. Two guns, including the one found on the bus, were stolen during residential burglaries at the Bella Sol Apartments near Fruitville Road in Sarasota, police say. A fourth student had the gun while at school, according to police, and he is being charged with possession of a firearm on school property.
Police say one adult, Juan Hernandez, 18, has also been charged with three counts of armed burglary.
