Creative weekend coming to Sarasota this weekend

Left-brained people of the world unite — for a weekend in Sarasota.
The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee and the Florida Studio Theater are partnering with the Florida Creativity Allegiance Inc. to host the Florida Creativity Weekend this weekend, March 24 to 26.
The weekend is not just for artists and poets. Organizers say the conference is intended to share creative-thinking and problem-solving techniques with professionals in a number of fields, including education, business, technology, government and the arts.
Larry Thompson, president of Ringling College of Arts and Design, will deliver the keynote address, and dozens of participants will present throughout the weekend. Some of the planned workshops include “creative thinking,” “education/training,” “arts experience,” “business/entrepreneurship/innovation” and “personal growth.”
USFSM will host the conference on March 24 and 25, and on the 26th the locale will shift to Florida Studio Theater at 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
For more details, visit www.flcreativity.com
