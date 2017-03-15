USFSM adds program to business school offerings

Projecting a shortage of insurance professionals in the next 10 years, University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee will begin offering a major in Risk Management and Insurance in the fall.
School officials said the program came about as the result of meetings with insurance company executives who forecast a number of openings as executives retire and business school students bypassed the field in recent years for other pursuits.
“It’s a big industry and an important industry that will provide significant opportunities in coming years, and I expect that this new program will be well-received by students looking for rewarding and challenging careers after graduation,” said College of Business Dean James Curran.
The major will bring with it three new courses on wealth management and life and health insurance, and two new faculty members.
