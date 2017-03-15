District to distribute food throughout week of spring break

All Manatee County children can enjoy free lunch during spring break, thanks to the School District of Manatee County’s Food and Nutrition Services Department.
The Food and Nutrition Feeding Bus will be traveling through the county Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24, dropping off food at three stops daily. The program is intended to ensure students who normally eat lunch at school have nutritional food during the week-long break. All students are eligible, as the program is not income-based.
The bus will drop food at the following stops daily, rain or shine:
· Southeast High School, 1200 37th Ave. E.,Bradenton, from 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.;
· Bradenton Village Apartments, 1302 Third St. W., Bradenton, from 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.;
· Lincoln Park, 501 17th St. E., Palmetto, from 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.
For more information, visit www.manateeschoolfood.net or contact Jessica Anderson, Marketing and Communications Specialist for Food and Nutrition Services, at 941-708-8800 ext. 1005.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
