Parrish-area high school naming period opens

1:17 Excellent educators honored at awards ceremony Pause

4:02 Men dressed as women rob jewelry store

1:17 Drone video captures wildfire-ravaged Kansas landscape

0:56 Need a mental health break? Escape to Anna Maria Island

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store

0:36 Celebrity Equinox has close encounter with Broward home

1:56 Manatee County Beach Management Program

1:01 This company allows you to rent a chicken for 6 months

1:45 Nunes: Have not seen evidence of wiretapping