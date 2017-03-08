Manatee Seminole Club holding Day of Service

This Saturday, the Manatee Seminole Club will hold its sixth annual Day of Service.
The day is part of a nationwide effort by Seminole Clubs across the country to help their local communities through service projects. Supporters, graduates and prospective students at Florida State University are welcome to attend.
The club will be working at the Ringling Museum’s Rose Garden. Volunteers are asked to bring a hat and gloves and arrive by 8 a.m. Work will continue until noon. The worksite is off Bayshore Road at the southernmost entry to the Ringling property, and parking is nearby.
For more information, see the Manatee Seminole Club’s Facebook page.
