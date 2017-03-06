School Choice for elementary schools in Manatee began Monday

School choice for elementary schools began Monday in Manatee County and will continue through March 17.
Parents who would like for their child in kindergarten to fifth grade to attend a school other than their zoned school must apply during the open enrollment session. Students new to the system will be asked for a certified birth certificate and social security number when they apply.
Choice options are limited by capacity at each school and are limited to specific geographical clusters. Transportation may be provided within elementary school clusters provided the student lives more than two miles from the choice approved school.
Applications are available at each school site, the Office of Student Assignment, located at 1400 1st Avenue East, in Palmetto or by visiting www.manateeschools.net and clicking “Hot Topics” then “School Choice.”
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
