Florida top state in nation to be a collegian, according to report

Florida is the best place in America to pursue a college education, according to a new raking released by U.S. News and World Report. The annual report ranks states based on the graduation rates, college costs and how many people have associate’s degrees or higher.
The Sunshine State topped the list, standing out in particular for its low tuition and high two-year graduation rate. Florida came in second and third respectively in those two categories. Florida came in 11th for the amount of debt students have upon graduation, 28th for the number of people in the state with an associate’s degree or better and 32nd in the four-year college graduation rate.
“We are proud to live in a state with such a strong collection of colleges and universities,” said University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee Regional Chancellor Sandra Stone. “This recognition showcases our commitment to serving the students throughout our state and our reputation as a top destination for higher education in the world.”
Gov. Rick Scott said the state has been zeroed in on keeping tuition rates low for students.
“I want all students to have access to a higher education at an affordable price, which is why we have been focused on keeping our tuition low,” Scott said.
Joining Florida in the top five were Utah at No. 2 and California at No. 3. Pennsylvania is the worst state in the union for higher education, followed by Alabama at 49 and West Virginia at 48.
