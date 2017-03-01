With more information, School Board backs away from move to curb district-mandated testing

A proposal to end district-mandated testing died a quiet death in a deluge of data at the School Board of Manatee County on Wednesday afternoon.
Board chairman Charlie Kennedy had proposed following the lead of Marion and Clay counties, which both restricted the amount of testing in their schools, in an effort to chip away at the number of hours students spend on computers taking standardized tests.
But as district administrators explained the benefits of the tests, pointing to improved SAT, ACT and FSA scores and a higher graduation rate since the benchmark’s implementation, and when Todd Richardson, the principal of Moody Elementary School, told the board the tests had helped his Title 1 school move from a D to a B in one year, the opposition was quickly muted.
After the meeting, Kennedy said his thinking on the district testing had changed.
“I am kind of in a different place now than I was coming into it... having a better understanding of the data we are using to guide (and) the benchmarks as a way to improve FSA scores,” Kennedy said.
The tests, which are given at the end of the first and second quarter, provide teachers a snapshot of how their students will do on the FSA test. Opponents have said the tests steal instructional time away from teachers. Supporters say the tests inform a teacher how to be most effective with their instructional time.
A host of analogies have been used, both in support and opposition.
Richardson, comparing FSA tests to an autopsy, said benchmark tests were like doctor’s checkups. He said his teachers used the tests to collaborate with other Title 1 teachers, and he said some had commented that they wanted more tests.
“It not only keeps them motivated, but it also keeps them on the right track with student success,” Richardson said.
Deputy superintendent for instruction Cynthia Saunders said the tests have allowed the district to predict with 100 percent accuracy what grade each school will receive at the end of the year. She declined to share the complete prediction she had developed for this year’s schools, but she said the district would move from nine D or F rated schools to just four.
After the meeting, Opt Out Manatee movement leader Amy Lee said she was glad the board was better informed but disappointed board members didn’t push back against the district’s claims.
“I would have liked to see some more opportunity for open dialogue between board members,” Lee said. “There still appears to be a disconnect between the sentiment of the community and the parents and the teachers and what appears to be on our district level testing schedule.”
Kennedy said the session was productive and would help board members make more informed decisions when approving the district testing schedule in the fall. And he said the issue may be one better fought at the state level than the local level.
“If we want to reduce testing, the best way to direct your efforts is to the state, to our legislators,” Kennedy said. “I’m not advocating that kids should opt out, but parents should be aware that, if they are anti-testing, there is a process by which your student can opt out.”
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
