Run for the children with Take Stock’s annual fundraiser race

This Sunday, Take Stock in Children of Manatee County will hold the Eighth Annual Take Stock 5K and 10K along Main Street in Lakewood Ranch.
The race is a yearly fundraiser for Take Stock, which provides mentors and four-year college scholarships to students in Manatee County. Students involved in the program meet with their mentors on a weekly basis, must maintain a 2.5 grade point average and remain drug and crime free. Each Manatee school is being challenged to provide at least 300 runners to represent them at the race. Each school with 300 or more participants will receive a scholarship and mentor for a student of their choosing.
This year’s race also features a Kid’s Race starting at 7:15 a.m. for children ages 3 through 9.
Manatee School District Superintendent Diana Greene will be the race’s grand marshal and will start the 10-kilometer race at 8 a.m. Greene and deputy superintendent for instruction Cynthia Saunders will be walking in the “mentor mile” at 8:10 a.m.
After the race food vendors and moon bounces will be open, and the top three finishers in each category will receive a medal.
Register for the race at www.active.com through Friday. Pick up your packet or register in person at Fit2Run in University Town Center during business hours. Additional information and links to register or sign up as a volunteer can be found on www.TakeStockManatee.org.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
Comments