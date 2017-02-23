Braden River Elementary to host mother/son, father/daughter events

Braden River Elementary School will be hosting events the next two Friday evenings for the school community.
On Friday, the school will host the BRE Mother/Son night. Boys and their mothers or someone special are invited to come eat pizza and play bingo. The event is 6-8 p.m., and it is sponsored by the Braden River PTO.
On Friday, March 3, the school is throwing the BRE Fairy Tale Ball. The event is for girls in pre-K through fifth grade and will be held at “Castle” Oasis, 5215 Lorraine Road, Bradenton. Girls are encouraged to dress in princess attire and to bring their fathers or someone special.
For more information on either event, call the school office at 941-751-7012, ext. 2000.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
