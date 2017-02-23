Vulovich named dean of SCF Lakewood Ranch

The State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota has named Daisy Vulovich the new dean for the school’s Lakewood Ranch Campus.
Vulovich has been serving in the capacity since July, and has been with the college since 2001. She has served in multiple roles and oversaw the design, opening and day-to-day operations of the Center for Innovation and Technology at Lakewood Ranch in 2003.
Vulovich also served as associate vice president of corporate and community development and helped lead the college’s career and technical education programs.
“During her time as associate vice president the college received awards from local chambers as well as regional economic development organizations for community responsiveness, customer service and economic development,” states a press release from the college. “As dean, Vulovich will continue to promote lifelong learning and workforce development in our region and continue to build partnerships in the community.”
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
