They got the skills to pay the bills. 500 students compete in SkillsUSA competition at MTC

Sadiq Chaudhri, a former infantryman in the Marines who served in Afghanistan, was hunched over a dented fender in an auto body garage at Manatee Technical College on Thursday. Judges looked on as he sanded and repaired the metal, scrutinizing each step in the process.
This was his first time competing in an auto body repair competition, and he was out of his comfort zone. But getting his hands dirty in a stressful situation was not new to him. And he appreciated the value of putting the skills he had been taught to the test.
“Being in the infantry, hands-on is how we learned. You get your hands on a machine gun, and that’s how you learned to shoot,” Chaudhri said. “Same thing with auto body work.”
Chaudhri was one of nearly 500 students who competed in the 2017 SkillsUSA Region 6 Skills and Leadership Conference at MTC on Thursday.
Aspiring chefs, mechanics, electricians and beauticians were put to the test under the critical eye of judges. Students were carefully crafting pastries, sanding down dented car panels, running wire and prepping chicken.
I’ve had employers call me from Clearwater just due to the fact that students did so well at the state competition. Dan Elek, collisions instructor
The competition is held annually, harnessing the competitive spirit of students as they learn a trade. The top three in each event would be headed to the state competition — a distinction that can make a student’s resume leap to the top of the pile.
“I’ve had employers call me from Clearwater just due to the fact that students did so well at the state competition,” said Dan Elek, a collisions instructor.
Every competitor had a different story of what prompted them to enroll in trade classes. For some, industry-specific reality television shows featuring bickering coworkers and maniacal bosses had sparked their interest.
Taishawna Monix, 20, said she had been inspired by “Hell’s Kitchen.” Now, she is learning under former “Hell’s Kitchen” contestant Jamie Gregorich, who appeared on the show in 2011. Cara Ryan, 17, said her inspiration was “Cut Throat Kitchen.” In the automotive garage, Yaroslav Romashkan, 25 was inspired by television shows like “Fast and Loud” and “Chasing Classic Cars.”
Others, like Samantha Stewart, had found a way to monetize their passion. A former Ringling College of Art and Design student, Stewart said the classes at MTC tapped into her creativity, allowing her to be artistic while still making money. Even when working with bondo — a filler used to repair dents — she tries to put her own flair on it.
“It’s not as free-flowing and as wild-spirited as an art campus, but you can always get creative,” Stewart said.
This trade is definitely looking for new blood and younger people. Tom Kohler, body shop director, Cox Chevrolet
Jessica Donelan, the state director for SkillsUSA, said the competition’s ultimate goal is to get students into the workplace where there is high demand for skilled workers.
“We have a large number of people retiring and people not qualified to take the jobs that they are leaving,” Donelan said. “There is this gap in employment that’s happening in a variety of trades, and the goal of our organization is to bridge that gap.”
Tom Kohler, who runs the body shop at Cox Chevrolet and is one of the largest employers of technicians in the area, agrees with Donelan’s assessment.
“This trade is definitely looking for new blood and younger people,” Kohler said.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
Comments