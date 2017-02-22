Florida No. 1 in nation for AP participation. Manatee’s numbers on the rise as well.

The number of students receiving college credit through Advanced Placement classes in Manatee County schools continued to increase last school year, according to the Advanced Placement Data report issued Wednesday by the College Board.
Roughly 50 percent of the 3,495 students in Manatee County who took AP classes in 2015-16 earned a 3, 4 or 5 on the exam, which makes them eligible for college credit, according to numbers provided by the district. That is a 7-point increase since the 2012-13 school year, when 43 percent earned potential college credit.
Deputy Superintendent Cynthia Saunders said the district focuses on accelerating students whenever it is appropriate, including at the middle school level, where if students take high school classes they may be better poised to take college-level courses while still in high school.
“We certainly encourage students to take college coursework if they so desire,” Saunders said. “It’s a financial advantage and it helps stretch their academics.”
The trends in Manatee mirror several statewide trends. 2015-16 was a banner year for Florida when it came to AP testing, and the Sunshine State finished first in the nation in the number of students participating in AP classes.
“These results are proof that the investments we are making in education are preparing students to begin college and enter the workforce prepared to succeed,” said Gov. Rick Scott.
Here is how Manatee’s high schools did:
- Lakewood Ranch: 1,184 students took tests; 60 percent earned a 3, 4 or 5.
- Braden River: 824 students took tests; 48 percent earned a 3, 4 or 5.
- Manatee, 893 students took tests; 41 percent earned a 3, 4 or 5.
- Southeast, 405 students took tests; 47 percent earned a 3, 4 or 5.
- Palmetto, 179 students tested; 36 percent earned a 3, 4 or 5.
- Bayshore, 10 students tested; 60 percent earned a 3, 4 or 5.
The numbers at Bayshore, Palmetto and Southeast high schools are lower than the other high schools in the district because those three schools use other approaches toward getting college credit, Saunders said. Bayshore focuses on dual enrollment, Palmetto has the Advanced International Certificate of Education program and Southeast is an International Baccalaureate School.
Saunders said she was reviewing the data to see how students did at each of the district’s high school. She said teachers who had higher scores would assist in training teachers who had lower numbers. Every AP teacher is required to attend training at least once every five years, but Saunders said more regular professional development is ongoing.
Her hope is that Manatee teachers produce scores similar or above those elsewhere in the country.
“We look at the national average and the state average and the expectation is they should be at least there or exceeding that,” Saunders said.
