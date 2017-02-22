Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten applications now available

Applications are now available for parents who want to send their children to voluntary pre-kindergarten in Manatee County.
Children must be four years old by Sept. 1, 2017 to participate in the free program.
Applications are available now at www.manateeschools.net. Starting on March 6, parents can turn in applications at the Office of Student Assignment located at 1400 First Ave., Palmetto, or they can be emailed to VPKChoice@manateeschools.net. All applicants must have a current Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten Certificate of Eligibility, which can be obtained from the Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County (www.elc-manatee.org).
All applications are due March 17.
Manatee school officials are available to answer questions about voluntary pre-kindergarten. Contact the School District of Manatee County Department of Early Learning at 941-751-6550 ext. 2387.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
