Now watch me whip, say Manatee’s FFA students

Logan Richards has a noisy hobby.
The 14-year-old loves cracking whips, sometimes to the consternation of his neighbors.
“I only have one neighbor who curses at me for doing it,” he said.
On Tuesday afternoon, Richards was confidently striding across Lincoln Memorial Middle School’s field, cracking two whips at once, warming up for a whip-popping contest being held in honor of National FFA Week. Ten students from several Manatee County middle and high schools competed in the contest, each stepping in front of the judges with 45 seconds to whip it, whip it good.
The trick is not hitting yourself. - Jimmy Ference
Some focused on volume and consistency, like Boyd Kersey, 15, whose sharp cracks reverberated across the field, and others integrated style points into their performance, like Dannie Glassburn, 17, who hopped over the whip while twirling it around her. The judges evaluated based on originality, volume and overall performance.
Turns out whip-popping is more complicated than some might think. Jimmy Ference, 17, braided his whip himself over several hours, carefully balancing the strands to create the right weight for the optimal pop.
“There’s actually a lot of math to it,” Jimmy said.
And Jimmy dispelled the common myth that the sharp crack comes from the end of the whip snapping against itself. The noise actually comes from the string breaking the sound barrier.
But it is also pretty simple.
“The trick is not hitting yourself,” Jimmy said.
Emily Chamners was one of several students whose whip popping comes in useful on a daily basis. She started her own beef herd before she was in middle school, and whip popping is in her blood.
“My father is an actual cowboy, and he taught me how to pop it off a horse,” said Emily. “Our everyday chores are not like everyone else.”
Boyd was the eventual winner of the competition, and he, too, relished the pleasures of ranch life over the Netflix and iPhone existence common to many of his classmates.
“When I go home every day, I go outside to work on my truck, check on our cows, or ride the fence line,” he said. “That’s everyday life on the ranch.”
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
Comments