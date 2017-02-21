Now watch me whip, say Manatee’s FFA students

3:45 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo Pause

1:26 Manatee County looks to learn more about the farms of the 1940s

0:44 Surgeon surprised when a coyote followed him into work

3:51 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo

1:42 Which brother is better at brushing his teeth?

1:08 Council's, historic burger joint in downtown Bradenton, reopens for business

1:12 Water taxi service could be coming to Anna Maria Island

0:23 Spillway opened at California dam

1:02 Harlem Globetrotter makes trick shots over water in Tampa