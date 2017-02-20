MTC’s car show draws crowds despite rain

About 1,000 people attended Manatee Technical College’s 5th Annual Car, Truck and Bike Show on Saturday. In spite of the threat of rain, the crowds came out to see the classic, vintage, muscle and custom vehicles. Just under 100 people entered the competition.
“We come here every year to support the students,” said Gary Wolff who was showing a 2011 Mustang.
The show raised $1,500 to help fund the MTC automotive students competing at SkillsUSA conferences in auto-service technology and collision repair and refinishing.
Pat Harvey’s 1937 Ford Coupe took home the Best Car award, Gary Kinney’s 2008 Harley won Best Bike, and Herb Holle’s 1948 GMC won Best Truck.
