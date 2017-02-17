Education

February 17, 2017 2:11 PM

MTC to host 5th annual auto show

By Ryan McKinnon

rmckinnon@bradenton.com

Manatee

Lovers of muscle cars, horsepower and all things automotive will be congregating at Manatee Technical College on Saturday.

MTC is hosting its fifth annual Car, Truck and Bike Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the college. Admission is free, and it will feature food, prizes, vendors, games and a raffle.

Entry into the car, truck or motorcycle contest is $20 per entry. Event organizers say all years, makes and models are welcome to participate.

Proceeds from the event will benefit MTC Automotive Service Technology and Collision Repair and Refinishing programs that will compete at state and national SkillsUSA Championships. Students participating in SkillsUSA competitions compete in a variety of career and technical education events. In 2015 more than 6,000 students competed in 100 events.

Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon

Related content

Education

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos