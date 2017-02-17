MTC graduates class of nine dental assistants

Nine dental assisting technology and management students graduated from Manatee Technical College on Wednesday.
Austin Bennett delivered the graduation speech to his classmates, channeling Beyonce into a speech that incorporated the words of her song, “I was here.”
Bennett received the Award of Excellence from the Manatee Dental Society. He received his diploma alongside fellow graduates Claudia Madrid, Jessica Cummings, Alexis Curtis, Tamara Davis, Erika Gates, Valerie Jackson, Karen Reyes and Natasha Robinson.
All but two of the graduates already have passed the three Dental Assisting National Board exams to earn the Certified Dental Assistant national credential.
Program director Kim Bland and instructors Brenda Ware and Geraldine Hernandez orchestrated the ceremony. MTC director Valerie Viands, East Campus administrator Jeanette Eddy and career counselor Kathleen Matthews also attended.
