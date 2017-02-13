Manatee students among those recognized for excellence in the arts

Several area high school seniors were recognized last week by the National League of American Pen Women Sarasota Branch for demonstrating excellence in the arts. The organization presented writing, visual arts and music awards to students at Laurel Oak County Club in Sarasota on Feb. 8.
Among the winners were three students from Manatee County.
Jazrielle Couran of Manatee High School won second place in the writing category for her poem “Night.” In the art category, Connor Kirkland, also from Manatee High School received the Betty Altman Special Art Award of Excellence for her work “Tidal Pool,” and Tiffany Rojas from Lakewood Ranch High School received a Betty Altman Special Award for “Under the Moonlit Cave.”
The League is a nationwide organization of professional artists, writers and musicians founded in 1897, based out of Washington, D.C.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
