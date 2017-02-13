Former employees of Manatee Schools: You get identity protection services, too.

Former employees of Manatee County schools who worked in the district in 2016 should be checking their mailboxes this week for information about the data breach that resulted in 7,700 employee W2’s being handed over to hackers.
Retirees and former employees may have felt in the dark last week, as the district communicated throughout the week to its workforce, but many former employees whose data had been stolen as well didn’t hear anything.
On Jan. 26 two payroll employees fell victim to an email phishing scam. A hacker posing as Superintendent Diana Greene requested all W-2 forms for district employees. The Manatee payroll employees sent the hacker a PDF file containing all 7,700 W-2s for any employee who worked in the district in 2016.
Deputy Superintenent Ron Ciranna said letters went out Monday morning to all people affected by the breach with instructions for using AllClear ID credit monitoring services. The district purchased the service last week and will provide each person affected with a 90-day event-specific customer hotline, two years of identity theft monitoring and $1 million in identity theft insurance.
Ciranna said several school principals had been in communication with former employees, passing along information as they received it.
The letter will go to whatever mailing address the employee had on file with the district when they stopped working, Ciranna said. If their address has changed, they should update their information with the district.
