One breakfast brought in enough money for 20 students to attend college.

The numbers are in, and the Take Stock in Children Tenth-annual Prayer Breakfast proved to be a profitable affair.
Some 800 people attended the Jan. 26 breakfast, which brought in more than $200,000 in sponsorships and matched donations, according to a press release from the organization.
Take Stock provides four-year college scholarships and mentoring to needy students. Roughly 96 percent of students involved in the program have graduated from high school and gone to college, according to the organization’s promotional materials.
Diana Dill, Take Stock's executive director, said the breakfast helped Take Stock make significant progress toward upping the number of children they sponsor each year.
We are so grateful for the generosity of the people in our community. - Diana Dill, Take Stock's executive director.
"We are so grateful for the generosity of the people in our community," she said. "The tremendous success of this event takes us closer to our 100 Student Promise. When this promise is fulfilled, we will serve 100 new scholars every year with scholarships, mentors and hope."
Each four-year scholarship costs the organization $10,000. Dill said even if the organization brings on 100 new students every year, there will still be roughly 200 applicants who are not accepted to the program.
The organization is now preparing for its 5-K, 10K or Mentor Mile event taking place Sunday, March 5 on Lakewood Ranch Main Street. For more information, go to www.takestockmanatee.org.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
Comments