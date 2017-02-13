SCF brainiacs take first place in weekend competition

Students from the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota won first place over the weekend in the West Central Region Brain Bowl tournament. The brain bowl is an academic competition run through the Florida College System Activities Association.
SCF’s Team Firebird defeated two other SCF teams and a team from South Florida State. Team captain David Espinal was the top scorer at the tournament and SCF Collegiate School student Damien Bobrek took second place.
This marks the third year in a row students from SCF have won the regional competition. The winners will compete in the state tournament in Panama City at the end of March.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
