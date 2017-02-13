Braden River Elementary hosting Family Bonfire

Braden River Elementary School will be hosting its annual Family Bonfire on Friday.
Students and their families are encouraged to bring their blankets and chairs to the bonfire, which will be held on the school field Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Tickets are $1 each and are on sale at the school office. The tickets can be redeemed for ice cream sundaes, Domino’s Pizza, hot dogs, trail mix, soda/water, popcorn, glow items and s’mores.
For more information, please contact Jan Nestle at 941-751- 7012, extension 2008.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
