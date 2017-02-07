This high school senior has a 5.2 GPA and has earned 37 college credits

The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee has welcomed its first dual enrollment student since signing an agreement last summer with the Sarasota County School District.
Ydelmis Cutino, a 17-year-old from Booker High School in Sarasota, is the first official dually-enrolled student. Cutino will be taking business calculus and American Sign Language.
Cutino has already amassed 37 college credits during her high school career, and she has a weighted grade-point average of 5.2. She has hopes of becoming an attorney and has her sights set on Stetson Law School in Gulfport once she has finished her college courses.
“I’ve always had a passion for learning and being the best I can be,” she said. “I’ve been like that pretty much ever since I began school.”
Cutino is also taking classes at the State College of Florida, and she expects to graduate with an associate’s degree on May 5. At the rate she is going, Cutino could be a bar-certified attorney by the age of 23.
“I’ve just always been like this,” she said. “My parents were strict in terms of education, and so I think that had an effect on how I approach things, even when I was really young. I was the valedictorian in middle school, and I think that just carried over into high school.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
Comments